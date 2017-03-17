SXSW Video: Glamour Editor Cindi Leive Says Culture Can Break Your Bubble

Maybe much of the nation wouldn't be trying so hard to get out of their "bubbles" if their candidate had won the presidential election last fall, but that doesn't take anything away from their efforts now, Glamour Editor-in-Chief Cindi Leive said at SXSW in this video interview by Ad Age in collaboration with CNN. Ms. Leive was at SXSW in part to talk about how film can reach audiences beyond people "who go to Sundance and people who sit in Tribeca screening rooms," she said.

But then again, she added, some bubbles can be healthy.

