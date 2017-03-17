SXSW Video: Nick Denton Calls Messaging One Cure for Social-Media Trollery

What now intrigues Nick Denton, founder of the now-defunct Gawker?

Messaging platforms and apps, Mr. Denton said at SXSW in this wide-ranging interview by Ad Age in collaboration with CNN.

"When I go on Facebook I despise my friends," he said. "When I go on Twitter I kind of hate the rest of the world. And yet those very same people that are kind of obnoxious on the public internet and the public sphere, if you get them in a one-on-one chat, either in person or online, in a one-on-one chat or a small group people can be absolutely delightful, much more reasonable than they are in public. So I think that's what we've got to tap into."