Hear Tagline Episode 3: Wyclef Jean Talks Creativity, Music and Politics

Bulleit mixologist Brian Floyd, Publicis Media's Adam Shlachter, Gap Chief Marketing Officer Craig Brommers, Wycelf Jean and Lava Records CEO Jason Flom assemble to record an episode of the 'Tagline' podcast. Credit: Sam Pags for iHeartMedia

Wyclef Jean, the Fugees cofounder and former candidate for president of Haiti, joined Ad Age and iHeartMedia at SXSW for the latest episode of the "Tagline" podcast series, sponsored by Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, this time focusing on music and marketing.

With a lively streak of politics.

"You write 'Hips Don't Lie' and after you write this song you go, 'Okay, this one is perhaps the biggest air-played song of all times,'" Wyclef said. "Then you go, 'Well, is this how I want to leave the earth?' I come from this place. I used to ride a donkey and so this is what I want the world to understand about me. So now you're fighting because your agents and everyone's like, 'Yo, dude. Don't go there. You're basically gonna lose it all. Like, do not. Stay away from politics. Don't go.'"

Wyclef was joined by host and Publicis Media President of Global Innovation Adam Shlachter, Gap CMO Craig Brommer, Lava Records CEO Jason Flom and, when our Bullet integration got going, local mixologist Brian Floyd, who delivered a drink he called the "all-nighter."

Hear the whole thing right now: