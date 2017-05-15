Hear Tagline Episode 6: Creativity + The Feed

Deep Focus CEO Ian Schafer, GroupM Chief Digital Officer Rob Norman, Bulleit mixologist Jeff Bell, Snaps CEO Vivian Rosenthal and Canvas CEO Paul Woolmington assemble to record a 'Tagline' episode all about creativity in the social media feed. Credit: Rob Berry for iHeartMedia

New tech means marketers might soon suggest a brand of eggs in an Amazon Alexa omelet recipe one morning and follow up by chatbot later, panelists suggested on the latest episode of "Tagline," the Ad Age and iHeartMedia podcast on creativity sponsored by Bulleit Frontier Whiskey.

And how does that future sound?

"I think it's 'Black Mirror,' season one, episode two," said Deep Focus CEO Ian Schafer, referring to the famously dark British show about tech horrors just around the bend.

But maybe it doesn't have to be! Schafer and fellow guests Snaps CEO Vivian Rosenthal and Canvas CEO Paul Woolmington hashed out ways for brands to make themselves valuable and welcome in consumers' lives, especially that very personal zone known as "the feed."

"When we talk about the feed, we talk about the place where people are spending more and more of their time in the Instagram world and the Facebook world and the Snapchat world and the Twitter world," said host Rob Norman, chief digital officer at GroupM Worldwide. "And an area that presents kind of huge opportunities for advertisers and brands, and huge challenges for creative people."

