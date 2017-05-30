Hear Tagline Episode 7: The Value of Creativity With David Droga and Cindy Gallop

iHeartMedia CMO Gayle Troberman, Bulleit mixologist Jessica Gonzalez, Droga5 Creative Chairman David Droga and (obscured) IfWeRanTheWorld founder Cindy Gallop record the latest 'Tagline' podcast on creativity. Credit: Rob Berry for iHeartMedia

"Right now our industry thinks that there was a golden age of creativity and creativity being valued, and that golden age is over," Cindy Gallop said during the latest recording of "Tagline," our podcast on creativity with iHeartMedia and sponsored by Bulleit Frontier Whiskey. "Our industry thinks its glory days are over. Our industry's glory days haven't even begun."

Gallop, founder of IfWeRanTheWorld and MakeLoveNotPorn, was joined by Droga5 Creative Chairman David Droga and host Gayle Troberman, chief marketing officer at iHeartMedia.

Listen to the entire episode right now:



