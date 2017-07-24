Hear Our New Tagline Podcast: Engineering Creativity With Shannon Boodram and More

AT&T's Val Vargas, BBDO's Andrew Robertson, iHeartMedia's Gayle Troberman, 'ZallGood' star Alexis Zall and 'Laid' author Shannon Boodram assemble for the latest episode of the 'Tagline' podcast. Credit: iHeartMedia

"The people, the social media influencers who have a point of view or have something they want to say, those are the ones who hold onto their audience," said YouTube star Alexis Zall on the latest episode of 'Tagline' from Ad Age and iHeartMedia.

"The people that really value it as a craft are the ones who stick around ultimately."

Or, put another way, by "Laid" author Shannon Boodram:

People have to really understand the difference between passion and talent. You can have a passion for music, it doesn't mean your talent is in singing.

Hear the whole conversation among Zall, Boodram, BBDO Worldwide CEO Andrew Robertson, AT&T Senior VP Val Vargas and host Gayle Troberman, chief marketing officer at iHeartMedia. The subject: What it means to engineer content and develop creative in today's environment.

Listen to the entire episode right now:



