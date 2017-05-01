Hear the New 'Tagline' on Inspiring Creativity, With Dan Lin, Mike Sheldon and Michael Beneville

Mike Sheldon, Dan Lin, Michael Beneville and Gayle Troberman assembled to record AdAge and iHeartMedia's 'Tagline' podcast, sponsored by Bulleit Frontier Whisky. Credit: Alex Gomez for iHeartMedia

"You're not going to find the answer in a room," said Michael Beneville, the artist and designer, during the new episode of the "Tagline" podcast, which took Ad Age and iHeartMedia to Los Angeles to explore what inspires creativity. "It's, you're like staring at the bottle of shampoo and thinking like, 'Damn you, shampoo. Give me the answer.'"

Yael Vengroff, mixologist for Bulleit Frontier Whisky at a recording of the Ad Age and iHeartMedia podcast 'Tagline.' Credit: Alex Gomez for iHeartMedia

Beneville was joined by fellow guests Mike Sheldon, chairman-CEO at Deutsch North America, and Dan Lin, the producer with credits including "The Lego Movie," plus host Gayle Troberman, chief marketing officer at iHeartMedia, and Yael Vengroff, a mixologist representing "Tagline" sponsor Bulleit Frontier Whisky.

"The biggest killer to good ideas is success," Sheldon argued.

"We have to convince our client that just because there was one way to do it before doesn't mean that's the only way to do it," he explained. "Because corporate America is looking for rules. Corporate America is built not to fail."

Listen to the entire episode right now:



