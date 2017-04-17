Listen to the New 'Tagline' Podcast With Melissa Etheridge

Artist and activist Melissa Etheridge joined the latest episode of Ad Age and iHeartMedia's "Tagline" podcast series to talk about collaboration, mashups and creativity.
Etheridge was joined by host and Publicis Media President of Global Innovation Adam Shlachter, Visa Chief Brand and Innovation Officer Chris Curtin and JinglePunks President and Chief Creative Officer Jared Gutstadt, not to mention the mixologist Brian Floyd, courtesy of "Tagline" sponsor Bulleit Frontier Whisky.
Here's a taste:
Adam: It used to be like the artist is selling out, collaborating with the brand, and there's probably tons of examples of that. But, how do you avoid that? How do you avoid bad collaboration?
Melissa: Well, I think it's on both parts. I'm still waiting on Windex to call about "Come to My Window."
Jared: We can make that happen. Don't say that out loud unless you want that to happen.
Melissa: It's perfect. Or Microsoft, you know it's right there.
