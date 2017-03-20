New 'Tagline' Podcast Talks Women + Creativity

Co:Collective's Tiffany Rolfe, iHeartMedia's Gayle Troberman, Warner Bros. Records' Lori Feldman and Deutsch's Val DiFebo, together to record the second episode of 'Tagline.' Credit: Rob Berry/iHeartMedia

In celebration of International Women's Day earlier this month, the second episode of Ad Age and iHeartMedia's podcast series "Tagline" took on the subject of women and creativity, and women in the creative industries.

Host Gayle Troberman, chief marketing officer at iHeartMedia, hosted the episode, featuring guests Val DiFebo, CEO of Deutsch New York; Lori Feldman, exec VP-brand partnerships, Warner Bros. Records; and Tiffany Rolfe, chief creative officer, Co:Collective.

The epsiode covers a lot of ground, including different approaches to creative work, what it takes to rise in male-dominated businesses, and the questions young women ask as they get started in marketing.

On approaches to work, for example, agencies used to expect a lone visionary or hotshot team to go away and then come back with the Answer, Ms. Rolfe said. But she always felt like a better collaborator, before collaboration was as big of a word as it is now in the industry.

Ms. Feldman said she didn't even know that there was any issue with women in the workforce. "I'd never been brought up to think that," she said. "My father always told me I can achieve whatever I wanted."

Even today, however, women starting out approach Ms. DiFebo with questions about what they have to do to be her, she said -- including "Do I have to not have kids?"

You can hear episode one of "Tagline," sponsored by Diageo's Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, right here.