Olympics Digital-Video Scorecard: P&G's LoveOverBias Campaign Racks Up Online Views

Like Super Bowl advertisers, marketers that dig deep to fund TV campaigns during Olympics coverage try to extend their impact online. Measured at least by their online views, whether organic or in the form of paid ads, the leader in that quest so far is Procter & Gamble with its "#LoveOverBias" work out of Wieden & Kennedy.
*Campaigns ranked based on total views through 2.23.18
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.
