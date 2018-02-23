×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

The Olympics

Olympics Digital-Video Scorecard: P&G's LoveOverBias Campaign Racks Up Online Views

Published on .

Like Super Bowl advertisers, marketers that dig deep to fund TV campaigns during Olympics coverage try to extend their impact online. Measured at least by their online views, whether organic or in the form of paid ads, the leader in that quest so far is Procter & Gamble with its "#LoveOverBias" work out of Wieden & Kennedy.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
#LoveOverBias
ClientP&G
AgencyWieden + Kennedy Portland
Views33,264,241
2
The Contenders
ClientDick's Sporting Goods
AgencyN/A
Views29,341,584
3
To the Greatness of Small
ClientAlibaba
AgencyBBDO
Views27,334,129
4
Clutch Performance
ClientBridgestone
AgencyN/A
Views20,112,694
5
Lanes of Life
ClientToyota
AgencySaatchi & Saatchi;Dentsu
Views11,633,195
6
Above the Noise Winter Olympics
ClientBeats by Dre
AgencyHustle LA
Views10,333,566
7
PyeongChang 2018
ClientIntel
AgencyN/A
Views8,357,429
8
Built, Not Born
ClientMilk
AgencyN/A
Views7,894,836
9
Team United
ClientUnited
AgencyMcGarryBowen
Views7,725,713
10
United In Sport
ClientDick's Sporting Goods
AgencyN/A
Views7,198,234
Source: Visible Measures

*Campaigns ranked based on total views through 2.23.18

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.


Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US