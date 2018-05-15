ABC upfronts: 'Roseanne' comes to fall, TGIT remains intact

'Roseanne' on ABC. Credit: ABC

ABC will bring its "Roseanne" reboot back in the fall, a move that should help give the alphabet network an early boost to ratings, executives said Tuesday morning ahead of their afternoon presentation to ad buyers.

"Roseanne," which debuted in March to around 18 million viewers (not including delayed viewing), will air on Tuesday nights in the fall as a lead-in to ABC's new comedy "The Kids Are Alright," an ensemble show about an Irish-Catholic family in the 1970s. The night is rounded out by "Black-ish" at 9 p.m., the recently-debuted comedy "Splitting Up Together" at 9:30 and "The Rookie," a new drama about the Los Angeles Police Department's oldest rookie cop, at 10.

"The Good Doctor," ABC's new (non-revival) breakout hit of the 2017-18 season, will return to Monday nights at 10 p.m. coming out of "Dancing with the Stars."

Shonda Rhimes will continue to be a centerpiece of ABC's schedule even after the prolific showrunner decamped for with Netflix: Thursday will remain a night dedicated to Rhimes dramas under the "TGIT" rubric, with "Grey's Anatomy," "Station 19" and "How to Get Away with Murder."

Wednesdays will continue to be home to "The Goldbergs," "Modern Family" and "American Housewife." They will be joined by the new comedy "Single Parents," which follows a group of, yes, single parents raising 7-year-old kids. At 10 p.m. on Wednesdays, ABC will introduce "A Million Little Things," a drama about a group of Boston friends who try to live their lives more fully after one them dies.

"Fresh off the Boat" and "Speechless" were moved to Friday nights, joining "Child Support."

Sundays will again be home to "America's Funnies Home Videos" and "Shark Tank." "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors," announced last year, will air on Sundays this fall, along with "The Alec Baldwin Show," a one-hour series featuring the actor in conversations with various personalities.

ABC picked up eight new series for the 2018-19 season, more than either Fox or NBC.

The network is on track to end the season in third place in total viewers, averaging 6 million people in primetime, and is tied with Fox for last place among the big four in the 18-to-49 demo that most advertisers pursue, with a 1.5 rating.

ABC's fall prime-time schedule is as follows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific). New shows are in bold:

MONDAY:

8:00 p.m. "Dancing with the Stars"

10:00 p.m. "The Good Doctor"

TUESDAY:

8:00 p.m. "Roseanne"

8:30 p.m. "The Kids Are Alright"

9:00 p.m. "black-ish"

9:30 p.m. "Splitting Up Together"

10:00 p.m. "The Rookie"

WEDNESDAY:

8:00 p.m. "The Goldbergs"

8:30 p.m. "American Housewife" (new time)

9:00 p.m. "Modern Family"

9:30 p.m. "Single Parents"

10:00 p.m. "A Million Little Things"

THURSDAY:

8:00 p.m. "Grey's Anatomy"

9:00 p.m. "Station 19"

10:00 p.m. "How to Get Away with Murder"

FRIDAY:

8:00 p.m. "Fresh Off the Boat" (new day and time)

8:30 p.m. "Speechless" (new day and time)

9:00 p.m. "Child Support" (new time)

10:00 p.m. "20/20"

SATURDAY:

8:00 p.m. "Saturday Night Football"

SUNDAY:

7:00 p.m. "America's Funniest Home Videos"

8:00 p.m. "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors"

9:00 p.m. "Shark Tank"

10:00 p.m. "The Alec Baldwin Show" (new title)