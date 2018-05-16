CBS upfronts: Monday night gets revamped

The new 'Magnum P.I.' Credit: Karen Neal/CBS

CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves was a no-show at the eye network's annual upfront press breakfast on Wednesday morning, as the company gears up for a fight in court with Shari Redstone.

"Les sends his regards," said Kelly Kahl, president of entertainment at CBS. "But the number of questions he couldn't answer outnumber the ones he could, so he thought it was a good idea to sit this one out."

CBS is completely revamping Monday nights, which this season saw its biggest declines. CBS was third on the night this year. "We don't like to be there," Kahl said.

"The Neighborhood," about a white family that moves to a predominantly black neighborhood, kicks off the night at 8 p.m. It's followed by another new comedy, "Happy Together," about a 30-something couple who reconnect with their younger selves when a pop star moves in with them. The reboot of "Magnum P.I." (starring Jay Hernandez in the role popularized by Tom Selleck, but with no mustache in sight) will air at 9 p.m., followed by the returning drama "Bull" on a new night.

The highly anticipated reboot of "Murphy Brown" will join the Thursday-night comedy block of "The Big Bang Theory," "Young Sheldon" and "Mom."

On chatter that next season could be the last for "The Big Bang Theory," Kahl said he is hopeful there will be more. "We hope to get a few more years out of it," he said. "It's not slowing down."

Dick Wolf's new drama "FBI" joins "NCIS" and "NCIS: New Orleans" on Tuesday nights.

Wednesdays remain intact with "Survivor," "Seal Team" and "Criminal Minds." And Friday also stays consistent with "MacGyver," "Hawaii Five-0" and "Blue Bloods."

The new drama "God Friended Me," about an outspoken atheist who receives a social-media friend request from God, joins the Sunday night lineup, which includes "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "Madam Secretary."

"Elementary," "Man With a Plan" and "Life in Pieces" are among the returning shows that will air mid-season.

CBS will make its pitch to advertisers today at the same time it is battling in court with Redstone and her National Amusements, the controlling stakeholder in the company. CBS filed a lawsuit earlier this week to stop Redstone from interfering in a meeting later this week that could dilute her voting interest in CBS.

MONDAY

8:00-8:30 PM: THE NEIGHBORHOOD (N)

8:30-9:00 PM: HAPPY TOGETHER (N)

9:00-10:00 PM: MAGNUM P.I. (N)

10:00-11:00 PM: BULL (NTP)

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM: NCIS

9:00-10:00 PM: FBI (N)

10:00-11:00 PM: NCIS: NEW ORLEANS

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM: SURVIVOR

9:00-10:00 PM: SEAL TEAM

10:00-11:00 PM: CRIMINAL MINDS

THURSDAY

8:00-8:30 PM: THE BIG BANG THEORY

8:30-9:00 PM: YOUNG SHELDON

9:00-9:30 PM: MOM

9:30-10:00 PM: MURPHY BROWN (NTP)

10:00-11:00 PM: S.W.A.T.

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00 PM: MACGYVER

9:00-10:00 PM: HAWAII FIVE-0

10:00-11:00 PM: BLUE BLOODS

SATURDAY

8:00-9:00 PM: CRIMETIME SATURDAY

9:00-10:00 PM: CRIMETIME SATURDAY

10:00-11:00 PM: 48 HOURS

SUNDAY

7:00-8:00 PM: 60 MINUTES

8:00-9:00 PM: GOD FRIENDED ME (N)

9:00-10:00 PM: NCIS: LOS ANGELES

10:00-11:00 PM: MADAM SECRETARY