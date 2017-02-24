TV Upfront

TV Upfront and Digital NewFront 2017 Calendar

Late-night host James Corden performed a spoof of 'Hamilton' during the CBS 2016 upfront at Carnegie Hall. Credit: Jeffrey Staab/CBS

TV networks and digital publishers are gearing up for their annual pitches to media buyers and marketers on upcoming programming and ad products, but it appears there will be far fewer glitzy presentations and parties than in years past.

Nickelodeon will kick things off in March, but parent Viacom is paring down its presentations for its other cable channels. Instead of hosting individual events for networks like MTV and TV Land, as it did last year, Viacom will opt for one-on-one presentations with agencies and their clients. That continues a trend that's been growing over the last several years, with Discovery Communications, among others, previously foregoing the traditional fanfare for more intimate presentations.

Still, there will be plenty of networks rolling out the red carpet. Use this handy calendar, sort-able by media company or date, to stay up-to-date on where and when the biggest presentations and parties will take place.

Location
Date/Time
Nickelodeon
Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall
March 2, 4:30 p.m.
The New York Times
TBD
May 1, 9 a.m.
BuzzFeed
TBD
May 1, 12 p.m.
Yahoo
TBD
May 1, 6 p.m.
Disney/Maker Studios
TBD
May 2, 9 a.m.
Defy Media
TBD
May 2, 12 p.m.
Conde Nast Entertainment
TBD
May 2, 3 p.m.
AOL
TBD
May 2, 6 p.m.
Hulu
TBD
May 3, 9 a.m.
Popsugar
TBD
May 3, 12 p.m.
Refinery29
TBD
May 3, 3 p.m.
Hearst
TBD
May 3, 6 p.m.
Time Inc.
TBD
May 4, 9 a.m.
Turner (NewFront)
TBD
May 4, 11:30 a.m.
DigitasLBI
TBD
May 4, 2 p.m.
Google/YouTube
TBD
May 4, 6 p.m.
Warner Bros. Digital Networks/Machinima
TBD
May 5, 9 a.m.
Spectrum Reach
TBD
May 5, 12 p.m.
Vice
TBD
May 5, 3 p.m.
AwesomenessTV
TBD
May 8, 9 a.m.
Fullscreen
TBD
May 8, 12 p.m.
National Geographic
TBD
May 8, 3 p.m.
Newsy
TBD
May 8, 6 p.m.
Studio71
TBD
May 9, 12 p.m.
HealthiNation
TBD
May 9, 3 p.m.
Major League Gaming
TBD
May 9, 6 p.m.
Business Insider
TBD
May 10, 9 a.m.
IAB NewFronts Research Lunch
TBD
May 10, 12 p.m.
DailyMail.com/Elite Daily
TBD
May 11, 3 p.m.
NowThis
TBD
May 11, 6 p.m.
Trusted Media Brands
TBD
May 12, 9 a.m.
Vix
TBD
May 12, 12 p.m.
Mashable
TBD
May 12, 3 p.m.
NBC Universal
Radio City Music Hall
May 15, TBD
NCM
AMC Loews Lincoln Square Theater
May 17, 12 p.m.

