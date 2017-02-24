TV Upfront and Digital NewFront 2017 Calendar

Late-night host James Corden performed a spoof of 'Hamilton' during the CBS 2016 upfront at Carnegie Hall. Credit: Jeffrey Staab/CBS

TV networks and digital publishers are gearing up for their annual pitches to media buyers and marketers on upcoming programming and ad products, but it appears there will be far fewer glitzy presentations and parties than in years past.

Nickelodeon will kick things off in March, but parent Viacom is paring down its presentations for its other cable channels. Instead of hosting individual events for networks like MTV and TV Land, as it did last year, Viacom will opt for one-on-one presentations with agencies and their clients. That continues a trend that's been growing over the last several years, with Discovery Communications, among others, previously foregoing the traditional fanfare for more intimate presentations.

Still, there will be plenty of networks rolling out the red carpet.