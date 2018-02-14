TV Upfront and Digital NewFront 2018 Calendar

JoJo Siwa, a teen star on YouTube and Nickelodeon, at the 2017 Kids Choice Awards. She will undoubtedly be a presence in pitches to advertisers this year. Credit: Nickelodeon

It's that time of year again: TV networks and digital publishers will begin making their annual pitches to media buyers and marketers in an arms race to snag dollars for next season.

Viacom-owned Nickelodeon will kick things off in March, followed by Hallmark Channel parent Crown Media. Traditional TV behemoths will continue to emphasize their growing ability to more precisely target audiences, the better to resemble their digital rivals, while touting their premium and brand-safe content, which they'll argue sets them above digital.

Non-traditional upfront players like Twitter and Conde Nast will continue to try to steal market share from TV stalwarts during the Interactive Advertising Bureau's annual Digital Content NewFronts. But time the two-week pitchfest in New York City has been cut to just a week, complemented by a new West Coast version planned for a week in the fourth quarter.

To stay up-to-date on where and when the biggest presentations and parties will take place, use this continuously updated calandear. You can sort by media company or date.