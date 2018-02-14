×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

TV Upfront

TV Upfront and Digital NewFront 2018 Calendar

Published on .

JoJo Siwa, a teen star on YouTube and Nickelodeon, at the 2017 Kids Choice Awards. She will undoubtedly be a presence in pitches to advertisers this year.
JoJo Siwa, a teen star on YouTube and Nickelodeon, at the 2017 Kids Choice Awards. She will undoubtedly be a presence in pitches to advertisers this year. Credit: Nickelodeon

It's that time of year again: TV networks and digital publishers will begin making their annual pitches to media buyers and marketers in an arms race to snag dollars for next season.

Viacom-owned Nickelodeon will kick things off in March, followed by Hallmark Channel parent Crown Media. Traditional TV behemoths will continue to emphasize their growing ability to more precisely target audiences, the better to resemble their digital rivals, while touting their premium and brand-safe content, which they'll argue sets them above digital.

Non-traditional upfront players like Twitter and Conde Nast will continue to try to steal market share from TV stalwarts during the Interactive Advertising Bureau's annual Digital Content NewFronts. But time the two-week pitchfest in New York City has been cut to just a week, complemented by a new West Coast version planned for a week in the fourth quarter.

To stay up-to-date on where and when the biggest presentations and parties will take place, use this continuously updated calandear. You can sort by media company or date.

Upfronts/NewFronts Calendar 2018
Nickelodeon March 6, 5 p.m. Palace Theatre
Ovation March 7, 5 p.m. City Winery
Crown Media March 21, 6 p.m. Rainbow Room
The New York Times April 30, 9 a.m. TBD
BBC News April 30, 12 p.m. TBD
Twitter April 30, 6 p.m. TBD
Disney Digital Network May 1, 9 a.m. TBD
Fusion Media Group May 1, 12 p.m. TBD
Conde Nast May 1, 3 p.m. TBD
Oath May 1, 6 p.m. TBD
Hulu May 2, 9 a.m. TBD
ESPN (NewFront) May 2, 12 p.m. TBD
Refinery29 May 2, 3 p.m. TBD
Junkin Media May 2, 6 p.m. TBD
Meredith May 3, 9 a.m. TBD
Group Nine Media May 3, 12 p.m. TBD
DigitasLBI May 3, 2 p.m. TBD
Google/YouTube May 3, 6 p.m. TBD
Studio 71 May 4, 12 p.m. TBD
Univision May 15, 11 a.m. TBD
Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US