TV Upfront

Watch Previews for CBS's 'Star Trek: Discovery' and More New Shows

Published on .

CBS is giving the coveted slot after "The Big Bang Theory" on Thursday nights to the spinoff "Young Sheldon," one of eight new series scheduled to air in the 2017-18 TV season. But perhaps the most anticipated show is one for its streaming service CBS All Access, a new installment in the "Star Trek" franchise. Traditional viewers will get to watch the premiere, but that's it.

"Star Trek: Discovery"

"Young Sheldon"

"SEAL Team"

"9JKL"

"Wisdom of the Crowd"

"Me Myself & I"

See all of Ad Age's upfronts coverage here.

