Watch Trailers for ABC's New Shows, Including Shondaland's Latest

ABC will start the new TV season without too much upheaval, adding just four new dramas and one new comedy to it schedule, but has a batch more waiting for midseason. The network also has its revival of "American Idol" in the works but has not said when that will happen.

"For the People," a midseason drama from ABC super-showrunner Shonda Rhimes, follows new prosecutors and defense attorneys in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York:

"The Mayor" centers on a rapper who runs for office to improve his music career. It's one of the new shows for fall, along with "The Gospel of Kevin," "The Good Doctor," "Marvel's Inhumans" and "Ten Days in the Valley."

"The Good Doctor" gives ABC another medical drama with the story of a young surgeon with autism:

"Deception" tells the story of a ruined magician who helps the FBI:

"The Crossing" follows refugees from a war-torn country seeking refuge in a small American town. The twist: They're from a United States yet to come.

"The Gospel of Kevin" is a "light" drama, according to ABC, about a down-and-out man out to save the world:

"Alex, Inc." arrives in midseason. Based on the podcast "StartUp," it revolves around a radio journalist (Zach Braff) who quits his job to start a company:

"Ten Days in the Valley" stars Kyra Sedgwick as a television producer whose daughter goes missing:

"Splitting Up Together" finds a couple whose relationship improves after their marriage ends:

And "Roseanne" isn't exactly new but it will be back in 2018 after more then 10 years off the air: