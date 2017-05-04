Ad Age and Adlatina Name 2017 Women to Watch Argentina Honorees

By Laurel Wentz . Published on May 04, 2017 .

Ad Age's first Women to Watch event of the year is the Women to Watch Argentina luncheon in Buenos Aires on Monday, May 29, in partnership with Adlatina, Ad Age's editorial partner in Spanish-speaking Latin America.

2017 Women to Watch Argentina honorees Credit: Adlatina

Women to Watch honors outstanding women in advertising, marketing, media and ad tech who are changing the industry, and is held in key markets, including the U.S., Western Europe, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Turkey. The next event will be the second annual Women to Watch Europe gala dinner in London on Monday, June 5 (for more information about the London event, contact nnelson@adage.com; read about this year's European honorees here). Later that week, the third class of Women to Watch Colombia honorees will be honored on June 7 in Bogota, in partnership with Colombia's P&M.

Here is the complete list of 16 honorees who Ad Age and Adlatina will celebrate at the third annual Women to Watch Argentina luncheon on May 29 at the Four Seasons in Buenos Aires. (For more information, contact Maria Belen Martinez Cima at nbmartinezcima@adlatina.com):

Karina Aiello, client services director at Geometry Argentina.

Adriana Alesina, mass communications manager for Santander Rio bank.

Elizabeth Ares, director general of planning and new business at independent Buenos Aires agency Craverolanis.

Veronica Bassi Cascallar, senior director marketing and commercialization at SC Johnson for the Southern Cone markets.

Valeria Beola, senior director of client strategy & development for Latin America at Turner Broadcasting System.

Vanesa Cirigliano, head of media at Argentina's biggest cable TV operator Cablevision, owned by media group Clarin.

Florencia Davel, general manager for the southern hub of Latin America for Bristol Myers Squibb.

Maco Estebanez, marketing director at Danone Argentina.

Constanza Flores, marketing director for Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay at Coca-Cola.

Julia Gonzalez Treglia, head of new business & innovation at Kantar Millward Brown and Kantar TNS.

Juliana Monsalvo, marketing manager at real estate developer IRSA.

Denise Orman, chief operating officer of BBDO Argentina.

Anita Rios, chief creative officer of J. Walter Thompson.

Luciana Salazar, vice-president of programmatic for Latin America at video ad tech company Teads.

Lorena Zicker, general manager of Intel.

Vivian Zocco, founder and CEO of the Vi-Da group, a digital media company.

Read more about this year's Women to Watch Argentina honorees in Spanish here.