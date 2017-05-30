Known for her innovative approach to media (and less so for a short voiceover career), UM's U.S. CEO, Kasha Cacy, oversaw a 9% increase in revenue for the firm's U.S. business last year, with a slew of new clients and successful defenses of existing ones. Since she assumed the CEO role a year ago, the group has won accounts including Accenture, GoPro, Hulu and Fitbit. Cacy, who began her career as a computer programmer at Accenture, joined UM in 2007 and became president of its U.S. business in 2014.

What was your first job?

My very, very, very, very first job was in high school at a florist in our town. My job was to plant all the seeds for the spring flowers and vegetables, which was an immensely hopeful thing to do and felt really good. ... We would sit at these bays of little tiny dirt pots, and our job was to stick a single seed into each pot with our finger. The glorious thing was come two months later, they were flowers. So I think it taught me about how really little actions can sometimes result in big results.

What was your biggest mistake?

I worked with a really wonderful group of people, and there was a point in my life where there was a lot of change going on, because a client I had worked on went from one agency to another. Most of the people I worked with were going to the new agency, but I had this thing in my head about I wasn't going to follow a client to a new agency. And so I went and worked client-side. Three months later, I called the new agency and told them I'd made a terrible mistake and that I wanted to join them. What I learned was the people you work with are really important. You can have all sorts of job titles on your resume, and you can have companies on your resume, but none of that really matters if you're not working every single day with people that you love and who support you and who you support, and who you can make great things happen with.

What is something no one knows about you?

A while ago, probably 10 or 15 years ago, I was trying to become a voiceover artist in my spare time. I had two TV commercials that actually went on air that I did. One was for a ski resort up in Vermont and the craziest thing was my mom was listening. I didn't even know it had gone on the air, and my mom was listening to the TV and she heard my voice and recognized it. The other one was -- I will never forget this -- they called me into the booth and they were doing an ad for this crazy technology that would allow you to rent movies through your cable box and fast forward and rewind them and I was like, "That's amazing." It was the very first commercials for DVR. I don't even remember if they called it a DVR. I remember leaving and thinking, "I can't wait to get that."

Photo credit: Courtesy of UM.