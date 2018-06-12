Ad Age Women to Watch Europe celebrated in London

Ad Age's Women to Watch Europe honorees pose for a celebratory photo Credit: Natasha Alipour-Faridani for Ad Age

At a sold-out ceremony in London last week, Ad Age's Women to Watch Europe—along with some alumni—gathered to accept their awards.

The lively event, held in the trendy White City House, West London, was hosted by Ad Age Deputy Editor Judann Pollack, who said this year's class of women were especially chosen because they are working to uplift others and fight for inclusion in the industry.

"You are not only writing your own ending, you are helping others to write their own," said Pollack, adding that this year's story was not always pretty, given the MeToo movement that brought to light sexual harrassment in the industry.

But Pollack said that what makes the Women to Watch Europe special is that they have risen despite unequal treatment in the workplace and are dedicated to making the industry safe and inclusive for all. They are also blazing trails by ensuring positive portrayals of women in the ads they create.

In all, 14 honorees attended the celebration, coming from areas including Spain, Brussels, France, Germany and London. Many of the women spoke of personal trials in getting ahead in their careers and gave impassioned acceptance speeches about their committment to mentoring the next class of Women to Watch Europe.

To read about their many accomplishments, click here.