Women To Watch Alumnae: Where Are They Now?

This is the 21st year Ad Age is publishing Women to Watch, and over those two decades our honorees have gone on to even greater things. Here, we check in with 16 of our past Women to Watch to see where they are today.

Mary Barra, the first female chairman-CEO of General Motors, was a Woman to Watch in 2012 when she was senior VP-global product development at the automaker.

Dawn Hudson, now exec VP-chief marketing officer at the National Football League, made our list in 1997 when she was exec VP-sales and marketing at Frito-Lay.

Carol H. Williams, founder of Carol H. Williams Advertising, who made our list in 2002, was inducted into the Advertising Hall of Fame this year.

Linda Yaccarino, named to our Women to Watch in 2007 as exec VP-general manager of ad sales and marketing at Turner, is now chairman-ad sales and partnerships at NBC Universal.

Donna Speciale, a Woman to Watch in 2001 as exec VP-director of local and national broadcast at MediaCom, is now president of Turner Ad Sales.

Fiona Carter, Class of '06 while exec VP-integration director on Bank of America at Omnicom, is now chief brand officer at the nation's second largest advertiser, AT&T.

Kathleen Brookbanks, Class of '03 as managing director of OMD Midwest, is now chief operating officer at Hearts & Science.

Marla Kaplowitz, the new president-CEO of the 4A's, made the list in 2012 as CEO of MEC North America.

Tamara Ingram, named to our Women to Watch list in 2007 as president-Team P&G at WPP Group, is now worldwide CEO at WPP's JWT.

Anne Bologna, chief strategy officer at iCrossing, was a Woman to Watch in 2008 when she was a founding partner of Toy.

Morgan Flatley, recently named U.S. CMO at McDonald's, was a Woman to Watch in 2014 when she was VP-marketing at Gatorade. In the McDonald's post, she succeeds Deborah Wahl, Women to Watch Class of '02, who was then corporate manager-marketing communications at Toyota Motor Sales USA.

Maryam Banikarim, Class of 2011 when she was senior VP-CMO at Gannett, is now global CMO of Hyatt Hotels.

And just this month four Women to Watch moved up:

Chloe Gottlieb, Class of 2016 as exec VP-exec creative director at R/GA, was promoted to joint chief creative officer for the agency.

Lauren Hobart, Class of 2010 when she was CMO-sparkling brands at PepsiCo, became president of Dick's Sporting Goods.

Mari Kim Novak, a Woman to Watch last year as CMO of Rubicon Project, was named president of Advertising Week.

Lindsay Pattison, named to the Class of 2015 as global CEO of Maxus, was appointed chief transformation officer at Maxus parent GroupM.

