Women to watch U.S. 2018

"It's fascinating how much marketing has evolved to be more encompassing across total business versus being a standalone service organization on the side," she says.

The company has announced new partnerships with both the Craftsman and Sherwin-Williams brands, and Wong says new work will be forthcoming. She's also aiming to incorporate more customer stories into campaigns; Lowe's customer experience design team was recently moved under the marketing umbrella and Wong's purview.

"Retail is too fast-paced to ever expect one agency to fulfill all our needs—the world has changed," she says. "We needed a diverse agency model."

Since being elevated to the top marketing role at Charlotte, N.C.-based Lowe's in 2017, Wong has made it her mission to better serve her customers. She recently initiated a review of Lowe's longtime agency partner, BBDO, realizing that an agency based in New York, where the majority of consumers do not own homes, might not have its finger on the pulse of the Lowe's shopper. Earlier this year, Lowe's named the Via Agency in the Northeast, EP & Co. in the Southeast and Conill in Los Angeles as its new creative agencies.

Wong began her career with a gig in the engineering department of Procter & Gamble and eventually worked her way into management marketing at the packaged goods giant. She then moved on to marketing jobs at Safeway and Family Dollar.

"I cannot just show a creative reel and say, as a CMO, 'I've done my job,' " she says, noting that creative, while still important, simply does not define the CMO role anymore. "That's only one component of many."

That talent now enables Wong to navigate a changing industry. When she presents to the board of directors at Lowe's, she leaves the creative reel behind and pitches on her data strategy, her customer strategy and how she's driving productivity to best represent the hardware retail brand.

Hong Kong-born and U.S.-raised, Wong was expected by her parents to pursue medicine or engineering. So she studied chemical engineering at Purdue University. But after she won a competition for the most creative use of soybeans when she was 19—yes, she invented soybean crayons—she realized she had a knack for creative problem solving.

Jocelyn Wong might never have become chief marketing officer at Lowe's if it hadn't been for soybean crayons.

If you weren't doing this job, what would you be doing?

I would love to be Ira Glass! Hosting and producing "This American Life" would be amazing. Telling stories that are thought-provoking while bringing a sense of humanity to life is such a gift, especially today when digital technology can in some ways isolate us.

What was your worst career mistake and what did you learn from it?

There have been several times in my career where I have convinced myself to settle. I lost my sense of self and believed that I had to conform to the standard set around me versus being confident in who I am and what I bring to the table. It wasn't until I left those situations that I realized how much I had given up. But I have learned from these experiences and they have not only made me stronger, but have taught me the power I have in being more selective in the kind of work environment I desire and thrive in, while also elevating my purpose in creating empowering work cultures that allow people to truly bring themselves to work each and every day.

What advice would you give your younger self?

I would tell myself that it's OK to make mistakes along the way. It's OK to fail. The goal is not perfection, but to learn and evolve. I would also tell my younger self to keep enjoying that pizza and ice cream, because after 40, everything changes!

If you could have dinner with anyone living or dead, who would it be?

I think about this question all the time and change my answer depending on my mood! But right now, I have two guests I would invite. First, Amelia Earhart. What a fearless, courageous woman who embraced who she was and lived her life full of adventure and no regrets. Secondly, I would love to invite J.K. Rowling. I am a huge Harry Potter fan and have such appreciation for her creativity and the way she must see the world. I am also so inspired by her story and how she overcame adversity by truly betting on herself and her talents and dreams.

What's one thing the industry can do to encourage more women and people of colour into its ranks?

Two things come to mind. First, we must all be aware of our unconscious biases, and to the subtle nods we allow that only encourage gender gaps. And we have to be more open to the idea of different leadership styles and approaches as long as the results are delivered and they are effective. Secondly, we have to find ways to better enable women as they begin to have families. So many young women I know assume that if they decide to start a family, they have to make a choice, often because we make it so difficult for them to feel supported. They decide to get on the off-ramp before even understanding their options.