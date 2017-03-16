Entries Now Open for Ad Age's Women to Watch

Most Popular

Today, more than ever, the conversation about women in advertising has never been stronger. And there is no better time for Ad Age's Women to Watch list, which has been recognizing up-and-coming women in the industry for 20 years.

Our Women to Watch list celebrates executives in media, marketing and advertising who have had notable accomplishments within the past year. These are the visionaries, rainmakers, role models and business catalysts who are reshaping the marketing landscape. Over the years, our list has recognized hundreds of inspirational women leaders -- and now we're seeking the industry's next generation.

Tell us why your candidate is deserving and specifically what accomplishments they have made within the last 12 months. Nomination forms can be found here for the list, which will publish on May 29. Winners will be celebrated at a luncheon on Aug. 3.

Please note that anyone previously on our Women to Watch list is ineligible. Go here to see last year's winners.