Gabriela Diaz-Guardamino

Marketing Director, Ikea Spain

By Laurel Wentz

Ikea has become the most admired advertiser in Spain with a platform that associates the brand more with the idea of home and family than selling furniture, and barely mentions the retailer's name in its most popular ads.

In Spain's annual Agency Scope ranking done by advertising consultants Scopen and announced in February, Ikea was named the company most admired for its marketing and advertising (the Spaniards are a tough crowd; Coca-Cola ranked only No. 8). And Gabriela Diaz-Guardamino, Ikea's marketing director who oversees everything from brand marketing to CRM, jumped to the No. 2 spot in the top-10 ranking of Spain's most outstanding marketing professionals.

Ikea Spain's most popular ad so far, called "The Other Letter," arose from "our desire to always experiment and do things differently," Ms. Diaz-Guardamino said.

Ikea gathered 10 families before Christmas and asked the children to write a letter to the Three Kings (Spain's version of Santa Claus) about what they'd like for Christmas, and then a second letter, to their parents. The first letter asked for toys. But the kids' second letters were all about the gift they really wanted – to see more of their mothers and fathers. The parents, often tearfully, read their kids' requests to spend more time together, read stories, play soccer and more. The video quickly racked up more than 12 million views.

"We did it as an experiment without knowing what would happen, and it turned out wonderfully," Ms. Diaz-Guardamino said. "Christmas doesn't have to be all about consumption, there are more important things."

Like family meals. Ikea's insight with "Cenologia" ("Dinnerology") is that Spanish children spend more hours on homework than kids do in the rest of Europe, and that even in family-oriented Spain, family dinners often don't happen during the week, she said. So Ikea started a movement in favor of less homework, more dinners that has quickly gained supporters.

"When a company is the leader, you run the risk of being very inward looking," she said of the challenge of being the market leader in the home furnishings category. "You stop being curious and seeing what the consumer needs. We try to put the client at the center of everything we do."

As Spain's economy has gradually improved, pent-up demand helped boost Ikea's sales by 9.8% in 2016, and add an additional 1.5 points of market share, from 13.3% to 14.8%.

"We have to tell the story of our products, and be involved in the community, and not just be a retailer," she said.

Ms. Diaz-Guardamino started on the agency side in account management, joining Ikea in 1999 and rising through the ranks to head marketing. She is also on the Spanish company's board of directors, and last year became part of Ikea's new Global Brand Committee. In March, she was off to Tokyo for a week.

Ikea's agency, McCann Spain, is behind all the campaigns, as well as more light-hearted work like "Friends of Terraces," in which an Ikea squad visits people who have been turned in by their neighbors for not making good use of their terraces, and shows them through cardboard VR-like glasses how that space could be a paradise with Ikea outdoor furniture.