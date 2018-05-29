Women to watch europe 2018

Fowler has been outspoken about gender and diversity issues in the industry, speaking, for instance, at Cannes about the portrayal of domestic violence in advertising. She's also a proponent of getting young women into STEM, and mentors teenagers who aim to be the first in their families to go to college.

Fowler joined Mindshare in 2007 as a strategist, then moved to Southeast Asia to lead the Unilever account in Thailand. She later became Mindshare's Thailand CEO. In 2014, she returned to the U.K. to run the Unilever account globally, and shifted into the Worldwide Central CEO role last year.

As CEO of Mindshare Worldwide Central Team, Fowler is responsible globally for managing client teams and services. Now based in Sussex, her background, she says, "is really mixed"; her parents are from India and Sri Lanka, and she was born in England. That broad worldview has also informed her career. "It's meant I've spent a lot of my time traveling around the world to different places," says Fowler.

Nilufar Fowler is "all too rare in our business: someone who has both vision and the discipline to deliver," says GroupM Chief Transformation Officer Lindsay Pattison. "For Nils, it's all about the work, the results and not the politics."

If you weren't in advertising, what would you be doing?

I would probably be a chef. I have a huge passion for food, a huge passion for cooking. It's actually my go-to relaxation thing—hosting dinner parties and supper clubs. One of the things I love about it is experimenting with lots and lots of different things. My poor family has been the guinea pigs for many, many disasters.

What was your worst career mistake and what did you learn from it?

I made a career move at one point and I knew instantly, within six to eight weeks, that the job itself was interesting, but culturally it was a real mismatch. Partly, I just convinced myself that the culture didn't matter as much as the work. It was the most miserable two years I had in my career. The mistake wasn't that I took the job, it was that I wasn't brave enough to admit it was not the right place for me.

What advice would you give your younger self?

I think not to worry quite so much about pleasing other people. I'm really quite blunt and tend to get to the point quickly. Right up to probably the last 10 years of my career, I'd allow myself to get sidetracked into work that wasn't particularly interesting for me, work that wasn't going to benefit my career, but I didn't really like to say no to people very much. It's a distracting way to work. You're not focusing on what's actually going to make a difference. The thing that probably changed it for me was having a child. As a working mother, you just have less time. You become a lot less tolerant of distractions. It almost took the constraint of needing to balance home life, family life, child life with work to be able to say no.

If you could have dinner with anyone, living or dead, who would it be?

I've been thinking about Martin Luther King Jr., recently. I had a couple days on my own in Boston last year and I went out to the JFK Library and requested to read personal correspondence and papers. They were kind enough to give me access to the correspondence between JFK and Martin Luther King. One of the things that struck me was how incredibly optimistic he was about the potential future of race relations, not just in the U.S., but globally. I would love to sit across a table from him and talk with him about how he thinks that's panned out for the world. I don't think the world is where he thought it was going to be.

What is one thing the industry can do to encourage more women and people of color into its ranks?

We have a lot of work to do with the women who are already in our industry, about making this a more flexible place for women to work. I found it hard coming back to work after having a child. Sometimes I look at the way we behave in the industry, just simple things, like hour flexibility and location flexibility and the ability to work from home. Instead of saying, "Should we do that?" it should be "Why don't we do that?" As for getting more people of color and people from more diverse backgrounds, a huge amount of this is visibility and getting out to people at the most formative points in their careers and talking to them. I mentor young girls between the age of 13 and 18, where they are aiming to be the first person in their families to go to university. They don't even know that this industry really exists. They don't understand anything about the media part of this industry, the tech side of the advertising industry. Sometimes just getting out there and talking to them about these career choices is all that is needed.