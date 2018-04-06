Women to Watch Europe 2018 honorees announced

Ad Age has named its 2018 Women to Watch Europe honorees, a group of 20 outstanding executives who are making a difference in the marketing, advertising and media industries. The program, now in its third year, recognizes the achievements of women challenging the status quo with their approaches to creative work, marketing and business building.

"We couldn't be more pleased with our Women to Watch Europe Class of 2018," says Judann Pollack, deputy editor of Ad Age. "Not only are their accomplishments great within their own companies, this group of women are breaking boundaries to create a more inclusive and equal workplace within the industry at large."

Profiles of the Ad Age Women to Watch Europe winners, listed below, will be published on May 28. Our winners will also be feted at a dinner in London on June 6 at White City House, Soho House, presented in conjunction with Women in Advertising & Communications London (WACL). Tickets are available here.

Elena Alti

Head of digital maketing, Santander Group, Madrid

Paloma Azulay

Creative excellence director, Coco-Cola Central and Eastern Europe division, Vienna

Sophie Blum

VP, global brand innovation and brand building for Europe, Geneva

Cristiana Boccassini

Executive creative director, Publicis Italy, Rome

Helen Calcraft

Founding partner of Lucky Generals and CEO of TBWA's UK Group, London

Karen Corrigan

CEO, FCB Happiness, Brussels

Brianne Ehrenkranz

Senior director of marketing for Europe, NBA, London

Nilufar Fowler

CEO, worldwide central team, Mindshare, London

Roshni Goyate

Co-founder, The Other Box, London

Ulrike Handel

CEO, Dentsu Aegis Germany, Hamburg

Cathy Ibal

CNN VP of ad sales, Eastern and Southern Europe, the CIS, Africa and the Middle East, Paris.

Eilidh Macaskill

VP of creative and media, Asda, Leeds, Great Britian

Vicki Maguire

Joint chief creative officer, Grey London

Caroline Pay

Joint creative officer, Grey London

Cat Paterson

Senior brand and commercial director, PepsiCo, London

Roxane Philson

Chief marketing officer, ONE, London

Sam Phillips

Chief marketing officer, Omnicom Media Group U.K., London

Meta Redstedt

Global master brand and communications director, Essity, Gothenburg, Sweden

Nisha Robb

Marketing director for advertising, Google U.K., London

Leyya Satter

Co-founder, The Other Box, London