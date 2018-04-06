Women to Watch Europe 2018 honorees announced

Ad Age has named its 2018 Women to Watch Europe honorees, a group of 20 outstanding executives who are making a difference in the marketing, advertising and media industries. The program, now in its third year, recognizes the achievements of women challenging the status quo with their approaches to creative work, marketing and business building.
"We couldn't be more pleased with our Women to Watch Europe Class of 2018," says Judann Pollack, deputy editor of Ad Age. "Not only are their accomplishments great within their own companies, this group of women are breaking boundaries to create a more inclusive and equal workplace within the industry at large."
Profiles of the Ad Age Women to Watch Europe winners, listed below, will be published on May 28. Our winners will also be feted at a dinner in London on June 6 at White City House,
Elena Alti
Head of digital maketing, Santander Group, Madrid
Paloma Azulay
Creative excellence director, Coco-Cola Central and Eastern Europe division, Vienna
Sophie Blum
VP, global brand innovation and brand building for Europe, Geneva
Cristiana Boccassini
Executive creative director, Publicis Italy, Rome
Helen Calcraft
Founding partner of Lucky Generals and CEO of TBWA's UK Group, London
Karen Corrigan
CEO, FCB Happiness, Brussels
Brianne Ehrenkranz
Senior director of marketing for Europe, NBA, London
Nilufar Fowler
CEO, worldwide central team, Mindshare, London
Roshni Goyate
Co-founder, The Other Box, London
Ulrike Handel
CEO, Dentsu Aegis Germany, Hamburg
Cathy Ibal
CNN VP of ad sales, Eastern and Southern Europe, the CIS, Africa and the Middle East, Paris.
Eilidh Macaskill
VP of creative and media, Asda, Leeds, Great Britian
Vicki Maguire
Joint chief creative officer, Grey London
Caroline Pay
Joint creative officer, Grey London
Cat Paterson
Senior brand and commercial director, PepsiCo, London
Roxane Philson
Chief marketing officer, ONE, London
Sam Phillips
Chief marketing officer, Omnicom Media Group U.K., London
Meta Redstedt
Global master brand and communications director, Essity, Gothenburg, Sweden
Nisha Robb
Marketing director for advertising, Google U.K., London
Leyya Satter
Co-founder, The Other Box, London