Women to watch U.S. entries are now open

It's time once again for Ad Age's prestigious Women to Watch nominations.

Our Women to Watch list celebrates executives in media, marketing and advertising who have had notable accomplishments within the past year. These are the visionaries, rainmakers, role models and business catalysts who are reshaping the marketing landscape. Over the years, our list has recognized hundreds of inspirational women leaders—and now we're seeking the industry's next generation.

Over the last two decades we have identified incredible visionaries already at the top of their games, such as Rita Ferro, president ad sales for Disney ABC; Karyn Rockwell, CEO of FCB New York; and Karin Timpone, global marketing officer, Marriott International from last year's class. But in this era of #MeToo and #TimesUp, we want to bring a broader focus to Women to Watch by recognizing women who are contributing to the industry's drive for diversity, equal pay and safe work environments.

We are seeking to uncover and celebrate leaders who are just under the radar: women in the industry who are shaping, leading and navigating change during a time of industry disruption. It's not just today's CEOs and CMOs who qualify as Women to Watch—it's tomorrow's CEOs that we are seeking to find today.

Tell us why your candidate is deserving and specifically what accomplishments they have made within the last 12 months. Nomination forms can be found here for the list, which will publish on May 28. Winners will be celebrated at a luncheon this summer. Nominations close April 26.

Please note that anyone previously on our Women to Watch list is ineligible. Go here to see last year's winners.