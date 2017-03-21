Video: Death Wish Coffee's Super Bowl High Lives On

The last time we checked in with Death Wish Coffee, it was occupying a small space in an industrial park on the outskirts of Albany New York.

Then it won a spot in Super Bowl 50, thanks to Intuit's QuickBook's Small Business Big Game competition. And it's never looked back.

In 2015, Death Wish Coffee generated revenue of about $3 million. Mike Brown, founder and CEO, said he and his accountants conservatively estimated revenue would top out at $10 million last year. The actual number was twice that at $20 million.

"In 30 seconds, we tripled in size," said John Swedish, operations manager for Death Wish Coffee.

And the trajectory is continuing unabated into 2017. "The Super Bowl took Death Wish Coffee from a little warehouse park in Round Lake, [New York] and sent it on a rocket across the world," Mr. Brown said.