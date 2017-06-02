×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Small Agency Conference and Awards

POLL: How Can Agencies and Clients Improve Their Relationships?

Published on .

Most Popular

It's time to repair the agency client relationship. More and more marketers are planning reviews and reviewing contracts for nontransparent practices. Agencies are frustrated by tight budgets, slow revenue growth and increased competition from consultancies.

Yes, the "negative narrative needs to stop," but more importantly, how can the industry bridge the divide and find a better way to work together?

That's what we want to uncover at this year's Small Agency Conference on July 19 — with the help of consulting group R3. And we want your input to help shape the conversation. Tell us where the agency-client relationship needs the most improvement in the poll below.


Add your voice to the conversation about agency-client relationships and other topics. Register for the 2017 Small Agency Conference & Awards at adage.com/smallagency2017.

In this article: