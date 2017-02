Most Popular

"We hope the internet goes crazy."

That's what Amy Krehbiel, P&G associate brand director for Tide, told Ad Age the brand hoped to accomplish from its unprecedented Super Bowl ad in which Terry Bradshaw feigns a stain.

And now, inside the Procter & Gamble war room, during the Big Game, comes Tide's moment of truth. The millions spent, months of hard work and top-level secrecy are all coming to fruition in this 75 seconds.

Will America fall for the stain?