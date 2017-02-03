Benefits of Pre-Super Bowl Publicity Are Tough to See

Most Super Bowl advertisers generate advance publicity by announcing their plans, releasing teasers and often posting their entire Super Bowl creative ahead of game day. But what result does that have before Super Bowl Sunday?

As it turns out, possibly not much, at least not this year. According to daily YouGov BrandIndex polls of a representative U.S. population sample over the month through Feb. 1, only Skittles and TurboTax significantly improved among the top-ranked Super Bowl advertisers in brand buzz, word of mouth and purchase consideration. And no Super Bowl advertiser has yet helped itself in purchase consideration. (Honda is apparently down some on that score, but then again its quite winning Super Bowl ad only came out yesterday, a day after the period this research looks at.)

There might be winners among lower-ranked brands. And of course none of these campaigns are done yet. We'll be back after the game to see how these scores have changed again.