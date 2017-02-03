Super Bowl

Benefits of Pre-Super Bowl Publicity Are Tough to See

Most Super Bowl advertisers generate advance publicity by announcing their plans, releasing teasers and often posting their entire Super Bowl creative ahead of game day. But what result does that have before Super Bowl Sunday?

As it turns out, possibly not much, at least not this year. According to daily YouGov BrandIndex polls of a representative U.S. population sample over the month through Feb. 1, only Skittles and TurboTax significantly improved among the top-ranked Super Bowl advertisers in brand buzz, word of mouth and purchase consideration. And no Super Bowl advertiser has yet helped itself in purchase consideration. (Honda is apparently down some on that score, but then again its quite winning Super Bowl ad only came out yesterday, a day after the period this research looks at.)

There might be winners among lower-ranked brands. And of course none of these campaigns are done yet. We'll be back after the game to see how these scores have changed again.

Buzz
Rank Brand Name Score
1 Mr. Clean 18.3
2 TurboTax* 16.8
3 Febreze 16.8
4 Skittles 13.5
5 Honda 11.8
6 Snickers 11.7
7 Lexus 8.8
8 Mercedes 8.4
9 Audi 7.1
10 Hyundai 6.8
Word of Mouth
Rank Brand Name Score
1 Febreze 12.9
2 Skittles* 12.3
3 TurboTax* 11.7
4 Snickers 9.7
5 Honda** 9.2
6 Bud Light 7.8
7 Kia 6.8
8 Mercedes 5.3
9 Lexus 4.9
10 Audi 4.6
Purchase Consideration
Rank Brand Name Score
1 Febreze 48.3
2 Mr. Clean 43.0
3 Skittles 30.8
4 Snickers 29.4
5 Honda** 23.1
6 TurboTax 21.2
7 Bud Light 15.3
8 Intel 14.4
9 Avocados From Mexico 12.4
*UP significantly in last 4 weeks
**DOWN significantly in last 4 weeks

Source: YouGov BrandIndex.

BUZZ: "If you've heard anything about the brand in the last two weeks, through advertising, news or word of mouth, was it positive or negative?"

WORD OF MOUTH: "Which of the following brands have you talked about with friends and family in the past two weeks (whether in person, online or through social media)?"

PURCHASE CONSIDERATION: "When you are in the market next to purchase items in this particular category, from which of the following brands would you consider purchasing?" The scale is measured from 0 - 100%.

