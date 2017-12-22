'Dilly Dilly' Touchdown: Bud Light to Bring its Catchphrase to the Super Bowl

It's a catchphrase so nice, Bud Light wants you to say it thrice.

Bud Light is so bullish on "Dilly Dilly" that it is making the made-up medieval beer toast the focal point of three new ads that will climax with a 60-second Super Bowl spot. Brand VP Andy Goeler refers to the new ads as a "trilogy" that will expand the brand's "Game of Thrones"-inspired universe with new characters.

The first new spot will debut Christmas Day during the Steelers-Texans NFL game on NBC. It features a wizard who turns random objects into 12-packs of Bud Light at the request of a medieval king and queen.

The royals first appeared when the campaign debuted in late August, the same weekend as the "Game of Thrones" season finale. Another spot featuring other new characters will air during the NFC and AFC championship games on Jan. 21. Goeler declined to reveal creative details on the Super Bowl ad, but confirmed that it will not include celebrities.

"We are going to rely on 'Dilly Dilly' to be our celebrity," he says. "We've got a good buzz going with that."

The campaign, created by Wieden & Kennedy New York, has caught fire, earning Bud Light plenty of mentions on social media and across TV. Just this week, "Dilly Dilly" was bandied about on NBC's "Today Show." Goeler swore brand-owner Anheuser-Busch InBev did not pay for that or other random Dilly Dilly random mentions made by TV personalities in recent weeks.

"It just continues to permeate culture and people are having fun with it," he says. "It kind of rolls off your tongue. And who doesn't like a beer toast?"