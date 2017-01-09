Lexus Will Run Super Bowl Spot Featuring Minnie Driver

Jeff Bracken (far right), group VP and general manager-Lexus Division, introduces the 2018 Lexus LS at the North American International Auto Show on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Detroit. Credit: Joe Joe Wilssens/Lexus

Lexus will run a Super Bowl ad that features the brand's new voice, actress Minnie Driver.

Jeff Bracken, Lexus Group VP and general manager, announced the ad buy during a presentation Monday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. He did not reveal creative details but said the ad will feature "a few surprises," according to a transcript of his remarks. The add will feature the all-new LS and LC. Lexus lead agency Team One will handle the spot.

The brand unveiled the 2018 LS at the Detroit show. It will go on sale near the end of this year. The brand played the following video today to reveal the new LS.

Lexus marks the fourth auto brand that has confirmed a Super Bowl ad buy, following Kia, Honda and Audi. Lexus is owned by Toyota. The Toyota brand -- a regular Super Bowl advertiser -- is sitting out the game this year, Jack Hollis, group VP for marketing at Toyota Motor Sales, told Ad Age late last year.

Lexus has intermittently run Super Bowl spots in recent years, including in 2015 and 2012.