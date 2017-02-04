Michelin's Globe-Trotting Super Bowl Ad Gets a Prime Slot

Michelin is making its first in-game Super Bowl ad with a spot in the first commercial break after kickoff, the company said Saturday, releasing the spot online at the same time.

The ad was created by the New York office of TBWA/Chiat/Day and directed by Anna Sandilands and Ewan McNichol. It was shot in Cape Town, South Africa; Paris; and Guangzhou, China, according to the company.

"This TV ad marks an important change in our marketing strategy," said Andrew Meurer, VP-marketing for passenger-vehicle tires, Michelin North America, in a statement. "Michelin is making a transition from the animated world of the Michelin Man to real-world scenarios in which the Michelin Man makes cameo appearances."