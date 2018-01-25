See Pringles' Full Super Bowl Ad, a Bid to Wow You With 'Flavor Stacking'

Want the latest Super Bowl ad news in your inbox? Sign up here to receive our revamped Super Bowl Alerts newsletter.

Pringles has released its full Super Bowl ad, a scene of Bill Hader and pals stumbling onto a new way to eat chips, hoping to generate early buzz and perhaps even real sales ahead of game-day viewing parties.

Hader, known for his years on "Saturday Night Live," plays an actor on what appears to be a film set. But the focus is the craft services table, where one crew guy amazes another by putting a pizza-flavored Pringles crisp on top of a BBQ-flavored one. Hader makes it a spicy barbecue pizza by adding a jalapeno-flavored chip and the "wows" are off and running.

The 30-second commercial, from Grey New York and called "Wow," is set to run during the game's second quarter. It was directed by Rhys Thomas.

Sales of Pringles are typically strong during the Big Game weekend. Last year, Super Bowl weekend was the brand's fourth-biggest sales weekend, trailing the weekend before July 4 at No. 1, the weekend after July 4 and Memorial Day weekend.

Kellogg Co. considers Pringles one of its brands with the highest growth potential. The commercial's debut kicks off a "Flavor Stacking" campaign planned to run all year.

Kellogg paid nearly $2.7 billion for Pringles when it bought the business from Procter & Gamble in 2012.