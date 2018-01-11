Sing Along With the Super Bowl's 5 Best Ad Anthems

Ad Age dives into Super Bowls past for cool trends, weird stuff and forgotten classics. From the Super Bowl Ad Archive, your resource for more than 1,000 big-game spots plus credits and context.

In the struggle to stand out with an expensive ad on Super Bowl Sunday, a memorable song can go a long way. If you haven't thought of these lately, listen again today. You'll remember them tomorrow.

5. This Bud's for You

Budweiser's "Neighbors" Super Bowl ad from 2011 turns the longstanding "This Bud's for You" theme into a paean to the heartland.