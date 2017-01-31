Tiffany & Co. Taps Lady Gaga for Local Super Bowl Ad

Most Popular

Tiffany & Co. will return to TV for the first time in two decades with a local commercial during Super Bowl LI, tapping Lady Gaga for an unscripted message on femininity, rebellion and power.

The jeweler will air a 60-second spot in 10 local markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston that will mark the launch of its new fashion jewelry collection, Tiffany HardWear. In the spot, Lady Gaga speaks completely unscripted about her passion for the brand and her own creative journey toward self-expression and empowerment.

Tiffany released a 30-second teaser of the spot on Tuesday revealing the pop star, who will also headline the Super Bowl halftime show, as the new face of its Legendary Style campaign.

Tiffany didn't originally set out to make a Super Bowl spot. After tapping Gaga for the film, they decided the results warranted Super Bowl-level exposure, Caroline Naggiar, chief brand officer, Tiffany & Co, said via email. It is important to note this will not run as a national ad.

The new Tiffany HardWear collection will be available on April 18 and is inspired by a unisex bracelet from 1971.

"For more than 180 years, the world's chicest women have chosen Tiffany jewelry as a powerful expression of who they are," Ms. Naggiar said in a statement. "This campaign celebrates Tiffany's rich legacy and the modernity of Tiffany style. Lady Gaga, and her originality, creativity and courage, reflects the spirit of the collection."

The first Super Bowl spot for the company was created by Tiffany's in-house team in partnership with Grace Coddington and shot by David Sims.

In 2015, Tiffany made headlines for an ad campaign to feature a same-sex couple.