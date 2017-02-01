See the Top Games Teaser Promising an Epic Live-Action Battle on Super Bowl Sunday

Top Games on Wednesday posted a two-minute teaser setting up the ad it plans to run during the Super Bowl LI on Sunday to promote a reintroduction of "Evony," a multiplayer game dating back to 2009.

"Evony: The King's Return" is a mobile game that's free to play but offers in-app purchases. Top Games' 30-second spot is slated to run in the third quarter.

Related Stories Super Bowl LI Complete Ad Chart

Mobile game advertising has become a small but steady presence on the Super Bowl ad roster, often with production values for the commercials that outrip far more established categories. Super Bowl 50 last year included a spot for Machine Zone's "Mobile Strike" starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. In 2015, Kate Upton bathed in milk before donning armor for battle to promote another Machine Zone title, "Game of War."

The teaser shows George Washington played by Aaron Eckhart, King Arthur played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Empress Wu Zetian played by Fan Bingbing.