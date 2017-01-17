Wix.com Reveals Super Bowl Teaser on Facebook Live

Most Popular

Wix.com is taking to Facebook Live and YouTube Live to release the first look at its Super Bowl campaign.

Wix Kung Fu Panda ad that appeared in last year's Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl campaign will include eight to 10 short films, as well as the 30-second spot that will actually air in the big game. The campaign was shot by director Louis Leterrier, know for his work in the "Transporter" films, "Unleashed," "The Incredible Hulk" and "Clash of the Titans," among others. The company also worked with the San Francisco creative team Jeff Huggins and Andrea Janetos.

"Fans around the world will surely recognize some famous faces, but the hero of the story is really our customer," Omer Shai, CMO of Wix.com, said in statement. "The Super Bowl is an amazing platform to showcase our talents, but this campaign is about much more than the commercial. It is an ongoing narrative about Wix and our customers, and our message about always enabling our users in a world that is often disruptive so that they can be heroes."

The company declined to reveal details of the creative until it's livestreamed at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday. However, there will be "choreographed chaos" and will have a humorous tone.

Mr. Shai said the company decided to utilize Facebook Live and YouTube Live because "live presented an opportunity to celebrate the launch and it fits into the disruptiveness of the campaign."

Wix did not work with an agency on the creative. The spot will air during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI airing on Fox on Feb. 5.

This will be Wix's third consecutive Super Bowl spot. Last year the company teamed up with DreamWorks Animation for cross-promotion with "Kung Fu Panda 3."