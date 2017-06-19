  • Search
Find Out Your True Music Personality

You are what you stream. Music listening is so personal and emotional that it reflects who we are, what we're doing and how we're feeling in any given moment. So, what kind of music streamer are you? Take this quiz to find out.

1. A cross-country road trip means...

I'm playing DJ throughout the trip.
I'm hitting shuffle on my friend's road trip playlist and just letting it flow.

2. In the office, why are you invited to the team brainstorm?

I think outside the box.
I always have the answers.

3. What catches your eye at the dessert bar?

4. You are asked to present at the Monday morning meeting. Which one describes you?

I practiced in front of the mirror all weekend.
I am just going to wing it.

5. It's spring cleaning! How do you choose the perfect soundtrack to get the job done?

Use it as an opportunity to stream new music.
Choose the tunes I know and love – and can sing along to at the top of my lungs.

6. You're going on a hike. Which way would you take to the top of the mountain?

7. What does your next dinner party look like?

A large gathering with friends from all walks of life.
An intimate get together with my squad.

8. Your birthday is coming up…what are your plans?

You mean my birthday week? Glad you asked, I've had it planned for months!
Not sure yet. Probably something lowkey with whoever is around.

9. Two concerts, same day – which do you choose?

Your Results
Here are three traits that describe your music personality:
Curator

You actively control your listening and self-curate your playlists.
Easy-goer

You keep music in the background and prefer playlists curated by others.
Explorer

You seek out unfamiliar songs and check out music you've never streamed before.
Reliable

You stick to your favorites and listen to what you already know and love.
Eclectic

You listen to a variety of sounds and are not tied to a particular genre.
Loyalist

You have a specific music taste and are hooked on your favorite genre.
