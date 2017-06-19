Find Out Your True Music Personality
1. A cross-country road trip means...
2. In the office, why are you invited to the team brainstorm?
3. What catches your eye at the dessert bar?
4. You are asked to present at the Monday morning meeting. Which one describes you?
5. It's spring cleaning! How do you choose the perfect soundtrack to get the job done?
6. You're going on a hike. Which way would you take to the top of the mountain?
7. What does your next dinner party look like?
8. Your birthday is coming up…what are your plans?
9. Two concerts, same day – which do you choose?
You actively control your listening and self-curate your playlists.
You keep music in the background and prefer playlists curated by others.
You seek out unfamiliar songs and check out music you've never streamed before.
You stick to your favorites and listen to what you already know and love.
You listen to a variety of sounds and are not tied to a particular genre.
You have a specific music taste and are hooked on your favorite genre.
