The Top 10 Super Bowl LI Ads Ranked by Digital Share of Voice

Published on .

Which Super Bowl ads won the game? Depends who you ask. Ad Age Executive Editor Nat Ives offers his opinions in his complete Super Bowl LI Ad Review. Kia's "Hero's Journey" tops USA Today's Super Bowl Ad Meter. And according to you -- well, have you answered our poll yet?

Meanwhile, Ad Age has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than 10 million smart TV screens, to get the big picture on the digital buzz surrounding the ads that aired during the big game. The ranking below gives particular weight to earned online views and social impressions (including mentions and shares). The overall numbers iSpot tallied are worthy of the historic game, including more than 36 million total earned online views and 4.4 billion social impressions and counting.

Game Day Totals
8,445,841,086
TV Ad Impressions
36,440,241
Earned Online Views
4,399,787,377
Social Impressions
65
Advertisers
78
Spots
26
Show Promos
Top Ads by Digital Share of Voice
Netflix: Stranger Things Season Two: 1984
1
3rd Quarter, 8:55 PM EST, 30s
Digital Share of Voice 11.78%
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions 69,202,905
Earned Online Views 935,390
Social Impressions 643,279,691
Budweiser: Born the Hard Way
2
3rd Quarter, 8:45 PM EST, 60s
Digital Share of Voice 11.19%
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions 74,498,203
Earned Online Views 6,437,197
Social Impressions 142,734,184
Mr. Clean: Cleaner of Your Dreams
3
3rd Quarter, 8:39 PM EST, 30s
Digital Share of Voice 7.22%
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions 72,679,829
Earned Online Views 2,046,197
Social Impressions 174,323,752
T-Mobile: #UnlimitedMoves
4
2rd Quarter, 7:14 PM EST, 60s
Digital Share of Voice 5.84%
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions 65,839,993
Earned Online Views 2,535,685
Social Impressions 359,765,674
84 Lumber: The Journey Begins
5
3rd Quarter, 8:09 PM EST, 90s
Digital Share of Voice 5.43%
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions 81,357,610
Earned Online Views 2,355,316
Social Impressions 151,163,214
Audi: Daughter
6
3rd Quarter, 8:38 PM EST, 60s
Digital Share of Voice 5.05%
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions 75,336,071
Earned Online Views 1,587,278
Social Impressions 182,652,149
Google Home: Coming Home
7
1st Quarter, 6:45 PM EST, 60s
Digital Share of Voice 3.86%
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions 58,069,742
Earned Online Views 159,306
Social Impressions 761,879,881
Airbnb: We Accept
8
1st Quarter, 7:05 PM EST, 30s
Digital Share of Voice 3.69%
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions 63,727,283
Earned Online Views 1,372,807
Social Impressions 157,710,489
Kia: Hero's Journey
9
3rd Quarter, 8:54 PM EST, 60s
Digital Share of Voice 3.17%
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions 70,605,958
Earned Online Views 2,351,602
Social Impressions 22,783,394
Coca-Cola: Together Is Beautiful
10
Pre-game, 6:29 PM EST, 60s
Digital Share of Voice 2.70%
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions 52,961,087
Earned Online Views 530,537
Social Impressions 62,988,229
Data provided by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than 10 million smart TV screens

Digital Share of Voice - The percentage of Social Actions and Earned Views generated by the spot compared to all others. This is the primary measurement used to rank the performance of the ads.
TV Impressions - The total impressions of the spot across US TV households including paid and earned impressions (before, during and after the Super Bowl).
Earned Online Views - The estimated number of views, out of the total Online Views, where a user made a conscious and explicit decision to view the spot.
Social Impressions – The total impressions generated by Facebook posts and tweets talking about the spot as estimated by the number of followers and friends of each poster.

In this article:
Most Popular