The Top 10 Super Bowl LI Ads Ranked by Digital Share of Voice

Meanwhile, Ad Age has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than 10 million smart TV screens, to get the big picture on the digital buzz surrounding the ads that aired during the big game. The ranking below gives particular weight to earned online views and social impressions (including mentions and shares). The overall numbers iSpot tallied are worthy of the historic game, including more than 36 million total earned online views and 4.4 billion social impressions and counting.