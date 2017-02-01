Most Popular

Revelations abound in Avocados From Mexico's Super Bowl spot, which marks the brand's third consecutive year of advertising in the game. There are only 49 shades of grey, Big Foot is not real and Avocados From Mexico have good fat, according to an initially masked secret society that meets to lament all of the truths that are leaking out. "How can we be a secret society if we can't keep all of our secrets," complains the robed chief in the 100-second spot, which will be cut down to a 30-second version on Sunday. The spot also includes a snippet from a recently released teaser starring a hypnotic John Lovitz and a bowl of guacamole.

The idea of "good fat" in avocados is a message the produce brand plans to double down on in coming months, following the decision by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration to reevaluate the use of "healthy" in keeping with fat type, rather than total fat consumption.

"Going forward, this will not be the last time you hear us talking about nutritional aspects and good fats—this is a big kickoff for that," said Kevin Hamilton, director of brand marketing at Avocados From Mexico. He noted that the government is finally catching up to where the public is with regard to the health aspects of avocados.

The ad, which is now available in long-form digitally, will air in the first commercial break of Sunday's game—just like last year. Mr. Hamilton declined to disclose specifics around the ad's cost in relation to its timing, but noted that an earlier spot has the benefit of being independent of the action of the game—everyone is paying attention early—whereas an audience's attention may lag later in the evening. In addition, the timing allows Avocados From Mexico to start social conversations around its digital marketing early. The company's digital campaign, #AvoSecrets, will run through Feb. 7.

Avocados From Mexico again worked with Omnicom Group's GSD&M on the spot's creation, and tapped Havas Media for media duties. Richards Lerma is handling social media and digital plans.

Despite a great deal of uncertainty from Washington, D.C., surrounding the United States' relationship with Mexico and Mexican products—last month, President Trump suggested a tax of 20% on all Mexican products—Avocados From Mexico doesn't plan to alter its humorous approach to marketing. Mr. Hamilton did not have a comment on the possibility of a tax. He noted that his Irving, Texas-based outfit is the marketing arm of the Mexican Haas Avocados Importers Association and the Association of Growers and Packers of Avocados From Mexico and not a political organization.

"Our brand strategy is about good times," he said. "We'll continue to use playful comedy and playful situations to remind consumers that avocados have things like good fats and we as a brand are available all year round to supply the market." He said that in winter, Avocados From Mexico typically supplies 100% of the avocado market in the U.S. According to the brand's website, the U.S. imports more than 1.7 billion pounds of Avocados From Mexico's avocados each year.

Avocados From Mexico's 2016 Super Bowl Spot starred 80s sitcom star Scott Baio, who has recently been a vocal supporter of Mr. Trump.