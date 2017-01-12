Just How Epic Are Tom Brady's Moves? Intel's Super Bowl Spot Has the Answer

Most Popular

Intel Corp. is kicking off its second Super Bowl appearance since 2010 and using Tom Brady to do it. The Santa Clara, Calif.-based technology company will air a 30-second spot starring the Patriots quarterback between the first and second quarters. The ad (above) is the first pre-released Super Bowl spot of the season.

The commercial touts Intel's 360 replay technology which offers a full, 360-degree look at key moments in sports, by featuring could-be-epic actions like Mr. Brady yawning, brushing his teeth and eating pancakes off the floor as music swells off-camera. The 360-technology will also be used during Fox's broadcast for the second year in a row.

"We're not just marketing to the biggest TV audience, we're marketing and advertising the technology that connects to our brand story and promise," said Steve Fund, senior VP-chief marketing officer at Intel. "Intel makes amazing experiences possible and is directing people to look for that technology in the game itself."

The 49-year-old company, which has been rebranding itself to consumers with innovative initiatives like a tech-infused, groundbreaking Grammys performance by Lady Gaga, last advertised in the Super Bowl seven years ago. Mr. Brady follows in the spokesman footsteps of swimmer Michael Phelps who appeared in a campaign last year. The quarterback has also recently appeared in ads from Footlocker and Under Armour. Mr. Fund noted that consumers can expect to see more athletes in Intel's future marketing.

"Aligning ourselves with sports and a sports personality is a great way to bring to life this idea of performance," he said.

Intel worked with McGarryBowen on the campaign; a social endeavor that compiles user-generated videos will be handled internally and released by video on Feb. 5. A 30-second spot in Super Bowl LI is costing marketers around $5 million this year, according to reports.

In 2015, Intel spent $88.9 million on measured media in the U.S., according to Kantar Media.