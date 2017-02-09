Super Bowl

Super Bowl Ads Haven't Helped Purchase Consideration Much, Research Suggests

By Published on .

Justin Bieber in one of T-Mobile's four commercials in Super Bowl 51. T-Mobile's ads did not boost its purchase consideration among consumers by a statistically signifcant margin, according to YouGov BrandIndex research, but they did give a meaningful boost to positive buzz around the brand. Credit: T-Mobile

Ad campaigns built around expensive Super Bowl commercial time improved brand buzz and consumers' propensity to talk about brands, but they don't appear to have significantly lifted purchase consideration, according to YouGov BrandIndex research.

YouGov BrandIndex, which says it conducts online interviews of 4,500 people each weekday from a representative U.S. population sample, compared its findings on Super Bowl advertisers in early January with its findings in the three days after this year's game.

In Buzz, which reflects what consumers have heard about brands, five Super Bowl marketers achieved statistically signifcant improvements, YouGov BrandIndex found: the NFL, Avocados From Mexico, Skittles, T-Mobile and Bai.

In Word of Mouth, reflecting how much respondants have said about brands, just three made a statistically signifant leap so far: the NFL, Bai and Busch.

But in Purchase Consideration, scoring just what it sounds like, nobody made an immediate statistically signficant gain, YouGov BrandIndex found.

See the full chart of the biggest gainers in each measure, where highlighted brands have achieved statistically significant improvements:

Buzz
Brand Baseline Jan 1 - 14 Post Super Bowl Feb 6th-8th Change in Score
1 NFL 5.2 29.7 24.4
2 Avocados From Mexico 3.8 21.2 17.4
3 Skittles 8.9 25.3 16.4
4 TurboTax 7.1 17.9 10.7
5 T-Mobile 11.0 19.1 8.0
6 Bai 1.3 7.9 6.6
7 Audi 5.4 11.2 5.8
8 Mr. Clean 15.1 20.1 5.1
9 Busch -2.0 2.9 4.8
10 Hyundai 6.0 10.0 4.0
WOM Exposure
Brand Baseline Jan 1 - 14 Post Super Bowl Feb 6th-8th Change in Score
1 NFL 30.3 51.0 20.8
2 Skittles 5.6 18.3 12.7
3 Avocados From Mexico 1.5 12.2 10.6
4 Mr. Clean 6.2 14.0 7.8
5 Bai 0.8 7.6 6.8
6 TurboTax 5.9 12.6 6.7
7 Google 23.1 29.1 5.9
8 Busch 2.0 6.8 4.8
9 Audi 4.3 8.6 4.3
10 Anheuser-Busch InBev 1.7 5.5 3.8
Purchase Consideration
Brand Baseline Jan 1 - 14 Post Super Bowl Feb 6th-8th Change in Score
1 Avocados From Mexico 14.4 29.7 15.3
2 Snickers 31.3 41.9 10.6
3 Netflix 45.3 50.2 4.9
4 Bai 2.6 6.3 3.6
5 Buick 9.1 11.8 2.7
6 Sprint 9.5 11.8 2.3
7 T-Mobile 14.6 16.5 1.9
8 Busch 2.9 4.7 1.8
9 Anheuser-Busch InBev 1.9 3.5 1.6
10 Google 67.1 68.5 1.4
Source: YouGov BrandIndex.

BUZZ: "If you've heard anything about the brand in the last two weeks, through advertising, news or word of mouth, was it positive or negative?"
A score can range from -100 to 100 with a zero score equaling a neutral position. Example: A score of 35 means that 35% more people said they were positive than negative about the brand.

WORD OF MOUTH = "Which of the following brands have you talked about with friends and family in the past two weeks (whether in person, online or through social media)?"
WOM is a range from zero to 100%

PURCHASE CONSIDERATION = "When you are in the market next to purchase items in this particular category, from which of the following brands would you consider purchasing?"
Purchase Consideration is a range from zero to 100%
