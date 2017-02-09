Super Bowl Ads Haven't Helped Purchase Consideration Much, Research Suggests

Justin Bieber in one of T-Mobile's four commercials in Super Bowl 51. T-Mobile's ads did not boost its purchase consideration among consumers by a statistically signifcant margin, according to YouGov BrandIndex research, but they did give a meaningful boost to positive buzz around the brand. Credit: T-Mobile

Ad campaigns built around expensive Super Bowl commercial time improved brand buzz and consumers' propensity to talk about brands, but they don't appear to have significantly lifted purchase consideration, according to YouGov BrandIndex research.

YouGov BrandIndex, which says it conducts online interviews of 4,500 people each weekday from a representative U.S. population sample, compared its findings on Super Bowl advertisers in early January with its findings in the three days after this year's game.

In Buzz, which reflects what consumers have heard about brands, five Super Bowl marketers achieved statistically signifcant improvements, YouGov BrandIndex found: the NFL, Avocados From Mexico, Skittles, T-Mobile and Bai.

In Word of Mouth, reflecting how much respondants have said about brands, just three made a statistically signifant leap so far: the NFL, Bai and Busch.

But in Purchase Consideration, scoring just what it sounds like, nobody made an immediate statistically signficant gain, YouGov BrandIndex found.

See the full chart of the biggest gainers in each measure, where highlighted brands have achieved statistically significant improvements: