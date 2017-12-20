×
Chick-fil-A Proves It Can Do 'Viral' Video Too

Published on .

Chick-fil-A takes an unaccustomed spot on our Viral Video Chart for the most recent week, shouldering its way among the usual tech giants and semi-regulars like Shell and Turkish Airlines with a Christmas campaign.

As always, the chart includes both organic views, where consumers sought to watch a video, and views for paid advertising.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
YouTube Rewind: The Shape of 2017
-53%
ClientYouTube
AgencyNA
Views this week58,168,809
Spot last week1
2
#makethefuture
-12%
ClientShell
AgencyNA
Views this week37,157,812
Spot last week2
3
Dravid spends a #DayWithPixel2
NEW
ClientGoogle
AgencyNA
Views this week20,025,908
Spot last weekNEW
4
Project Fi
10%
ClientGoogle
AgencyNA
Views this week15,928,830
Spot last week3
5
This Is Real
NEW
ClientLG
AgencyNA
Views this week14,027,074
Spot last weekNEW
6
Get in the Holiday Spirit with Chick-fil-A
NEW
ClientChick-fil-A
AgencyNA
Views this week10,792,067
Spot last weekNEW
7
Go Beyond
NEW
ClientTurkish Airlines
AgencyNA
Views this week10,504,989
Spot last weekNEW
8
First Kiss
Back on Chart
ClientWren
AgencyKrowd
Views this week10,280,739
Spot last weekBack on Chart
9
Windows Mixed Reality
NEW
ClientBest Buy
AgencyNA
Views this week10,099,786
Spot last weekNEW
10
Morgan Freeman
Back on Chart
ClientTurkish Airlines
AgencyNA
Views this week9,138,016
Spot last weekBack on Chart
Source: Visible Measures

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.


