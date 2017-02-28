Diesel Is the Latest Brand Taking on Walls in Marketing With This Video by David LaChapelle

YouTube's recap of 2016 is still racking up millions of views nearly two months after the year ended, according to the latest Viral Video Chart by Visible Measures. Its "YouTube Rewind: The Ultimate 2016 Challenge" made its 10th appearance on the chart in the week through Sunday.

But the rest of the chart included plenty of newcomers, including campaigns from Nissan, Diesel and LG.

As always the chart reflects both organic views, in which consumers intentionally watched videos from the campaign, and paid views, where marketers put ad budgets behind them,