Diesel Is the Latest Brand Taking on Walls in Marketing With This Video by David LaChapelle

YouTube's recap of 2016 is still racking up millions of views nearly two months after the year ended, according to the latest Viral Video Chart by Visible Measures. Its "YouTube Rewind: The Ultimate 2016 Challenge" made its 10th appearance on the chart in the week through Sunday.
But the rest of the chart included plenty of newcomers, including campaigns from Nissan, Diesel and LG.
As always the chart reflects both organic views, in which consumers intentionally watched videos from the campaign, and paid views, where marketers put ad budgets behind them,
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.
To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.