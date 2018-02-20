×
Video Advertising Puts Super Bowl Campaigns in the Rear View

Published on .

The weekly Viral Video Chart has shaken off the after-effects of the Super Bowl, with only one campaign from the game remaining in our top 10 most-viewed brand efforts online. (That's the Turkish Airlines ad at No. 2 below.) In the chart a week earlier, populated by data collated by Visible Measures, seven Super Bowlers rook up spots.

The chart counts both views for paid ad placements and so-called "organic" views.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
Original is never finished 2018
29%
Clientadidas
AgencyJohannes Leonardo
Views this week31,427,184
Spot last week5
2
Five Senses
4%
ClientTurkish Airlines
AgencyNA
Views this week29,253,247
Spot last week3
3
The Camera. Reimagined.
NEW
ClientSamsung
AgencyNA
Views this week13,758,407
Spot last weekNEW
4
Start Your Impossible
NEW
ClientToyota
AgencyNA
Views this week11,586,208
Spot last weekNEW
5
Auto Expo 2018
NEW
ClientHyundai
AgencyNA
Views this week11,431,812
Spot last weekNEW
6
The Coaches
NEW
ClientHyundai
AgencyNA
Views this week10,182,273
Spot last weekNEW
7
Anushka Spends a #DayWithPixel2
-60%
ClientGoogle
AgencyNA
Views this week9,453,828
Spot last week6
8
Build Better Every Day
Back on Chart
ClientWells Fargo
AgencyNA
Views this week9,133,457
Spot last weekBack on Chart
9
Miss Dior
Back on Chart
ClientDior
AgencyNA
Views this week8,396,522
Spot last weekBack on Chart
10
Valentine's Day 2018
NEW
ClientEdible Arrangements
AgencyNA
Views this week7,577,878
Spot last weekNEW
Source: Visible Measures

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.


