Excedrin Refuses to Let Apple, Samsung and LG Have the Entire Viral Video Chart

Published on .

All the usual suspects again make strong showings on our weekly chart of the most-viewed brand video campaigns, especially in a week following new product announcements by Apple. But also as usual, an interloper or two refused to let tech companies get all the attention.

Our chart includes both organic views initiated by curious viewers and paid ads such as pre-roll placements.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
iPhone 8
NEW
Apple
NA
Views this week: 33,756,309
Spot last week: NEW
2
Meet iPhone X
NEW
Apple
NA
Views this week: 33,591,283
Spot last week: NEW
3
Do Bigger Things
68%
Samsung
NA
Views this week: 26,622,115
Spot last week: 1
4
Introducing iPhone X
NEW
Apple
NA
Views this week: 21,135,983
Spot last week: NEW
5
Everyday Heroes
212%
Dignity Health
NA
Views this week: 20,479,921
Spot last week: 9
6
Excedrin Works
NEW
Excedrin
NA
Views this week: 18,264,699
Spot last week: NEW
7
Hearth and Hand with Magnolia
NEW
Target
NA
Views this week: 17,661,173
Spot last week: NEW
8
Feel the picture. Feel the love.
NEW
Samsung
NA
Views this week: 15,792,273
Spot last week: NEW
9
The Ultimate Cinematic Experience
NEW
LG
NA
Views this week: 14,924,514
Spot last week: NEW
10
Linear Refrigerator
53%
LG
NA
Views this week: 13,441,341
Spot last week: 5
Source: Visible Measures

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.


