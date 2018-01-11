×
Grammar Goes Viral (Grammarly Writing Software, Anyway)

Published on .

A campaign promoting Grammarly software to improve your writing made the most recent Viral Video Chart, rubbing shoulders with Google and Adidas. As always, of course, the chart counts views that are "organic" -- the kind of thing you think of when you say "viral" -- and from paid ads, the true coin of the realm for most marketers' online video campaigns.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
Hide 'n' Seek
NEW
ClientPorsche
AgencyNA
Views this week17,993,843
Spot last weekNEW
2
Myntra Blockbuster Sale
NEW
ClientMyntra
AgencyNA
Views this week14,413,911
Spot last weekNEW
3
Enhance Your Writing
Back on Chart
ClientGrammarly
AgencyNA
Views this week11,219,719
Spot last weekBack on Chart
4
Year of Zayed
NEW
ClientEtihad Airways
AgencyNA
Views this week10,861,277
Spot last weekNEW
5
Project Fi
-54.01%
ClientGoogle
AgencyNA
Views this week9,652,667
Spot last week2
6
Dravid spends a #DayWithPixel2
5.84%
ClientGoogle
AgencyNA
Views this week9,426,896
Spot last week6
7
Get Your Good Going
NEW
ClientBlue Diamond Almonds
AgencyNA
Views this week9,176,937
Spot last weekNEW
8
Meant to #EatTogether
NEW
ClientPresident's Choice
AgencyNA
Views this week8,280,642
Spot last weekNEW
9
Calling all Creators
-59.24%
Clientadidas
AgencyNA
Views this week7,631,004
Spot last week3
10
RoadChasers
NEW
ClientHyundai
AgencyNA
Views this week7,543,426
Spot last weekNEW
Source: Visible Measures

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.


