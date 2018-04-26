Grammarly's online ad campaign is relentless (and No. 1 on the Viral Video Chart)

Grammarly, the software that promises to improve your writing, has lately been a regular on the Viral Video Chart, often earning a spot next to high-profile ads from sexier brands. This week it's back on top with a bullet, demolishing the competition for consumer eyeballs by some 60 million views in one seven-day span.
As always, it's good to remember that the rankings here reflect both "organic" views—the sort of thing that "viral video" usually implies—and paid advertising, which is more often how brands usually get in front of consumers online.
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by AcuityAds, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, a proprietary metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented AcuityAds platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.
