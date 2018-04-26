×
Grammarly's online ad campaign is relentless (and No. 1 on the Viral Video Chart)

Published on .

Grammarly, the software that promises to improve your writing, has lately been a regular on the Viral Video Chart, often earning a spot next to high-profile ads from sexier brands. This week it's back on top with a bullet, demolishing the competition for consumer eyeballs by some 60 million views in one seven-day span.

As always, it's good to remember that the rankings here reflect both "organic" views—the sort of thing that "viral video" usually implies—and paid advertising, which is more often how brands usually get in front of consumers online.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
Write the Future
NEW
ClientGrammarly
AgencyNA
Views this week96,391,886
Spot last weekNEW
2
Raw Egg Test
1034%
ClientPurple
AgencyHarmon Brothers
Views this week32,298,097
Spot last week10
3
Purple Platform Base Strong Enough For A Sumo, or Two
NEW
ClientPurple
AgencyNA
Views this week24,215,528
Spot last weekNEW
4
Remix Your Everyday
NEW
ClientSamsung
AgencyNA
Views this week22,475,366
Spot last weekNEW
5
Dolby Cinematic Experience
514%
ClientLG
AgencyNA
Views this week18,765,062
Spot last week8
6
Dravid spends a #DayWithPixel2
Back on Chart
ClientGoogle
AgencyNA
Views this week17,568,111
Spot last weekBack on Chart
7
iPad Markup
NEW
ClientApple
AgencyNA
Views this week16,010,332
Spot last weekNEW
8
iPhone 8 (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition
NEW
ClientApple
AgencyNA
Views this week15,057,277
Spot last weekNEW
9
Original is never finished 2018
Back on Chart
Clientadidas
AgencyJohannes Leonardo
Views this week10,623,161
Spot last weekBack on Chart
10
Right!
NEW
ClientFAGE
AgencyNA
Views this week9,776,407
Spot last weekNEW
Source: AcuityAds

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by AcuityAds, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, a proprietary metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented AcuityAds platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify AcuityAds of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact AcuityAds directly.


