Grammarly's online ad campaign is relentless (and No. 1 on the Viral Video Chart)

Grammarly, the software that promises to improve your writing, has lately been a regular on the Viral Video Chart, often earning a spot next to high-profile ads from sexier brands. This week it's back on top with a bullet, demolishing the competition for consumer eyeballs by some 60 million views in one seven-day span.

As always, it's good to remember that the rankings here reflect both "organic" views—the sort of thing that "viral video" usually implies—and paid advertising, which is more often how brands usually get in front of consumers online.

Viral Video Chart Powered by: 1 Write the Future NEW Client Grammarly Agency NA Views this week 96,391,886 Spot last week NEW 2 Raw Egg Test 1034% Client Purple Agency Harmon Brothers Views this week 32,298,097 Spot last week 10 3 Purple Platform Base Strong Enough For A Sumo, or Two NEW Client Purple Agency NA Views this week 24,215,528 Spot last week NEW 4 Remix Your Everyday NEW Client Samsung Agency NA Views this week 22,475,366 Spot last week NEW 5 Dolby Cinematic Experience 514% Client LG Agency NA Views this week 18,765,062 Spot last week 8 6 Dravid spends a #DayWithPixel2 Back on Chart Client Google Agency NA Views this week 17,568,111 Spot last week Back on Chart 7 iPad Markup NEW Client Apple Agency NA Views this week 16,010,332 Spot last week NEW 8 iPhone 8 (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition NEW Client Apple Agency NA Views this week 15,057,277 Spot last week NEW 9 Original is never finished 2018 Back on Chart Client adidas Agency Johannes Leonardo Views this week 10,623,161 Spot last week Back on Chart 10 Right! NEW Client FAGE Agency NA Views this week 9,776,407 Spot last week NEW