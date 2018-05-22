LG dominates digital video with three spots on this week's Viral Chart

In an unusual display of dominance for any brand, LG campaigns for its TV sets and the overall corporate brand took first, second and third place on our latest weekly chart of the most-viewed video campaigns online. Not only did a video promoting LG Nano Cell's wider field-of-vision TV technology repeat at No. 1, but an LG brand campaign debuted on the chart at No. 2 and another TV ad climbed to No. 3 from No. 8.

Together they comprised nearly 64% of all views in the top 10.

As ever, the chart includes not only the organic views that most people think of when they hear the word "viral" but the paid views that advertisers secure by buying pre-roll, mid-roll and other video placements.

Viral Video Chart Powered by: 1 LG Nano Cell Super Challenge -41% Client LG Agency NA Views this week 37,267,777 Spot last week 1 2 LG Innovation Story NEW Client LG Agency NA Views this week 17,502,764 Spot last week NEW 3 Dolby Cinematic Experience 184% Client LG Agency NA Views this week 16,289,986 Spot last week 8 4 Cookie Jar Shakes NEW Client Sonic Drive-In Agency NA Views this week 8,617,341 Spot last week NEW 5 OnePlus 6 Launch NEW Client OnePlus Agency NA Views this week 8,471,501 Spot last week NEW 6 Moving On NEW Client Samsung Agency NA Views this week 6,578,555 Spot last week NEW 7 Essential Mist 11% Client Air Wick Agency NA Views this week 4,794,352 Spot last week 10 8 2018 America's Best Value Summer Sales Event NEW Client Kia Agency NA Views this week 4,296,903 Spot last week NEW 9 Studio in your Pocket NEW Client Apple Agency NA Views this week 3,982,818 Spot last week NEW 10 Enhance Your Writing Back on Chart Client Grammarly Agency NA Views this week 3,932,106 Spot last week Back on Chart