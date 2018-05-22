×
LG dominates digital video with three spots on this week's Viral Chart

In an unusual display of dominance for any brand, LG campaigns for its TV sets and the overall corporate brand took first, second and third place on our latest weekly chart of the most-viewed video campaigns online. Not only did a video promoting LG Nano Cell's wider field-of-vision TV technology repeat at No. 1, but an LG brand campaign debuted on the chart at No. 2 and another TV ad climbed to No. 3 from No. 8.

Together they comprised nearly 64% of all views in the top 10.

As ever, the chart includes not only the organic views that most people think of when they hear the word "viral" but the paid views that advertisers secure by buying pre-roll, mid-roll and other video placements.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
LG Nano Cell Super Challenge
-41%
ClientLG
AgencyNA
Views this week37,267,777
Spot last week1
2
LG Innovation Story
NEW
ClientLG
AgencyNA
Views this week17,502,764
Spot last weekNEW
3
Dolby Cinematic Experience
184%
ClientLG
AgencyNA
Views this week16,289,986
Spot last week8
4
Cookie Jar Shakes
NEW
ClientSonic Drive-In
AgencyNA
Views this week8,617,341
Spot last weekNEW
5
OnePlus 6 Launch
NEW
ClientOnePlus
AgencyNA
Views this week8,471,501
Spot last weekNEW
6
Moving On
NEW
ClientSamsung
AgencyNA
Views this week6,578,555
Spot last weekNEW
7
Essential Mist
11%
ClientAir Wick
AgencyNA
Views this week4,794,352
Spot last week10
8
2018 America's Best Value Summer Sales Event
NEW
ClientKia
AgencyNA
Views this week4,296,903
Spot last weekNEW
9
Studio in your Pocket
NEW
ClientApple
AgencyNA
Views this week3,982,818
Spot last weekNEW
10
Enhance Your Writing
Back on Chart
ClientGrammarly
AgencyNA
Views this week3,932,106
Spot last weekBack on Chart
Source: AcuityAds

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by AcuityAds, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, a proprietary metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented AcuityAds platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify AcuityAds of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact AcuityAds directly.


